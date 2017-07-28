Armenia’s representative to be in Jury Boards of C4F Awards 2018

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. C4F Awards organizers invited a representative from Armenia's communications sector too - Tatevik Simonyan, the co-founder, Director of Communications & International Relations of SPRING PR-company will participate as the Jury for Corporate Awards of the C4F Awards 2018, reports Armenpress.

Professionals from Armenia, Germany, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa and Budapest will have the opportunity to evaluate the nominated projects.

Communication professionals from different countries around the world have now confirmed their participation to join the international Jury Boards for the 9th edition of the prestigious Communication for Future Awards’2018 (C4F Awards) which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, next March.

"The C4F Award has its own uniqueness which combines a well-deserved appreciation for outstanding Communication Professionals and future Visionaries in the field of Communications. We strongly believe that communication, now more than ever, is the main driver of creating a prosperous future for the world. I am sure that C4F Awards 2018 is going to be much bigger and more Encouraging for the Communication Professionals all over the Globe !", Yanina Dubeykovskaya, Founding Director of the C4F Awards, said.

The C4F Awards were launched in 2010 and recognize highly professional and globally remarkable communicators and organizations with a creative approach and unique vision of the future of communications. There are 23 nomination categories for the Awards, set into three divisions: Personal, Corporate and Start-Ups.

SPRING PR-agency is awarded the Communication 4 Future Davos Awards 2017 (held on March 14 in Geneva, Switzerland) for the title "Pro Bono of the Future" for its Corporate Social Responsibility Project - "Lets Care, Armenia!" Pro Bono of the Future" is given for Corporate who show case an outstanding results in non-commercial communications and charitable projects.