Distribution Institute to be established for development of film industry in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The new management board of Armenia’s national cinema center eyes development of the country’s film industry.

A Distribution Institute will be established with this purpose. Opportunities will be created for filmmakers to sell their products globally, the new director of the national cinema center Shushanik Mirzakhanyan told a press conference on July 28.

“We will try to put the film industry on the right path with our new team. We will work open and transparent. First of all, we will have co-productions with foreign companies, which is very important, because this is how the world develops film industry. We will create a distribution institute, which, we can say doesn’t exist in Armenia”, she said.

According to her, the establishment of this institute is one of the most important circles of film industry. The distribution companies will deliver Armenian production to the international arena.

“A commission will focus on film industry to develop the domestic film market”, she said.

Culture minister Armen Amiryan said the new leadership of the cinema center is designing the correct concept for film development in the country.

“Time is passing, and our understanding about film development is also changing, that is why we need new people who can make it reality. I think the new leadership is able to realize all our goals regarding film development”, he said.