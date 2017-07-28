Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

+39°C forecast for July 29-Aug. 2 in Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists say high temperature is forecast for Armenia July 29-August 2.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS up to 38-39 degrees is expected in Yerevan, the Ararat Plain and in Syunik.

Temperature during the weekend will exceed the daily mean by 4-6 degrees.

Clear weather is forecast.

 



