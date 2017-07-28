Havoc in Istanbul as heavy rains, hailstorm batter city
YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Heavy rains, hailstorm and severe winds pounded Istanbul from July 27.
Turkish media said 10 people have been injured by the harsh weather conditions.
15 airplanes were unable to land in both airports of the city and were diverted to other air fields.
Strong winds knocked down 200 trees and damaged numerous rooftops.
Meteorologists said rains and winds might get even stronger.
Earlier on July 18, heavy rains caused floods in Istanbul.
