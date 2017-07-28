Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Truck explodes on anti-tank landmine in Martuni, Artsakh - no victims


STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. A ZIL 130 truck exploded upon hitting a landmine in Martuni, Artsakh, the emergency situations service of the country reported.

Authorities said they were notified on the incident at 11:36, July 27.

The truck exploded on an anti-tank landmine in Martuni. No victims have been reported.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Martuni city, authorities said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration