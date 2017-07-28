Truck explodes on anti-tank landmine in Martuni, Artsakh - no victims

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. A ZIL 130 truck exploded upon hitting a landmine in Martuni, Artsakh, the emergency situations service of the country reported.

Authorities said they were notified on the incident at 11:36, July 27.

The truck exploded on an anti-tank landmine in Martuni. No victims have been reported.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Martuni city, authorities said.