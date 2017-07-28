Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Armenia defeats Gibraltar in U16 European Basketball Championship


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s women’s U16 basketball team defeated Gibraltar and qualified for the semi-final in the European U16 Basketball Championship.

Armenia-Gibraltar ended in 65:44 in the C Division’s group phase.

The Armenian team will compete against Georgia in the semi-final.

 

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration