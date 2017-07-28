Armenian basketball team to compete vs. Azerbaijan in European U16 championship semi-final

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s U16 basketball team will have a match against the Azerbaijani team in the semi-finals of the European C Division championship in Andorra.

After the group phase, the Armenian team finished first in the A sub-group and qualified for the semi-finals.

The Armenian U16 team won all 4 matches.

On July 29, the Armenian basketball team will compete with the Azerbaijani team to qualify for the final. Azerbaijan finished 2nd in the B sub-group.