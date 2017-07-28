New loans won’t harm ENA’s financial sustainability, says deputy minister

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) plans to involve 160 million USD loans, 80 million of which will be provided by the EBRD, and the other 80 million by ADB.

Hayk Harutyunyan, the deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources commented on some subsequent observations on this matter.

“The loans will be completely directed for financing the investment program which was approved by the public services regulatory commission. The total volume of the investment program amounts 200 million dollars, 40 million of which is planned to be directed from own resources and the remaining 160 million to involve from the abovementioned structures”, he said.

Harutyunyan says the attraction of new loans will not worsen the financial sustainability of the ENA.

Grant Thornton Audit organization has also concluded the abovementioned, which has scrutinized the ENA”s financial model prior to provision of loans.

INTER RAO’s loan has been re-structured with lower interest rates on HSBC London’s loan resources.