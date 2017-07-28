US calls on Turkey to release jailed journalists

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States remains seriously concerned about the widespread arrest and pretrial detention that’s taking place of individuals in Turkey who have been critical of that government, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing.

In particular, she commented on the criminal proceedings against reporters of Cumhurriyet newspaper, mentioning that their envoy is closely following the proceedings.

“We continue to urge the Government of Turkey to respect and ensure freedom of expression, fair trial guarantees, judicial independence, other human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to also release the journalists and others who we believe are being held arbitrarily under the government’s state of emergency”, Nauert said.