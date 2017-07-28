Armenia’s industrial branch on the rise with 12,4% growth in 6 months – official

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The first half of 2017 has been very productive for Armenia’s industry branch, Armen Yeganyan, the head of Sectoral Economic Policy department of the ministry of economic development and investments told ARMENPRESS.

“In this sector we have a rather serious growth dynamics. Let me say that since the beginning of the year we ensure a double-digit growth of industry. We have 12,4% growth in the industry branch based on indicators of 6 months. We have 12,5% growth in the mining-industry branch, and 20% growth in the processing industry branch”, Yeganyan said.

Growth is recorded within the processing industry as well, namely in the food production – 12,7%, beverage production – 23,4%, tobacco production – 21,6%, textile products – 24,6%, clothing production – 11,3%.

Asked what factors impacted on the positive numbers, the official said there are various reasons.

“Both domestic activities and international market factors. Look, export indicators have increased, 21% in 6 months. We have both consumption and exports growth in almost all sub-branches. There is also establishment of new productions. Some companies expanded”, he said.

The ministry official said they see that businesses are diversifying their export destinations. Namely, companies who were mostly exporting to Russia and other CIS countries began to export to European countries.

New export destinations are being added to the traditional export directions. Businesses are interested in Arab countries, especially the UAE, as well as China, and Iran.