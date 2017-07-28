LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-17
LONDON, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.54% to $1944.00, copper price up by 1.36% to $6356.00, lead price up by 0.74% to $2324.00, nickel price up by 1.96% to $10155.00, tin price up by 1.38% to $20630.00, zinc price up by 0.04% to $2811.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
