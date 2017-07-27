Time is right for new compact between Millennium Challenge Corporation and Armenia - Congressman Adam Schiff

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) remains actively engaged with the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) in support of a potentially transformative Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in the Republic of Armenia’s public schools, reports Armenpress.

“The success of MCC's recent $140 million STEM-focused grant to the Republic of Georgia can serve as a working template for a similar educational compact with Armenia, which is experiencing a surge in IT-driven economic growth”, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian said. “A potentially transformative MCC investment of $100,000,000 or more will reduce poverty, create economic opportunity, strengthen U.S.-Armenia ties, and pay dividends for generations to come”.

“Armenia’s first Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, granted in 2006, was a highly successful investment of over $170 million to reduce rural poverty”, said Rep. Schiff. “I believe the time is right for a new compact, focusing on STEM education to help Armenia take the next step towards sustainable economic growth and a growing middle class. In recent weeks, I have enjoyed many valuable conversations with the leadership of the Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian embassy on how to move forward on this important project, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with all of the stakeholders to ensure Armenia receives every consideration”.

Parallel to discussions with Congress and the Administration, the ANCA has held talks with U.S. universities interested in partnering on an MCC Armenia compact.