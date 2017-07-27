PM Karapetyan introduced on DFA’s ongoing programs

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on July 27 visited the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) where he was introduced on the process of ongoing programs, press service of the government told Armenpress.

DFA Executive Director Armen Avak Avakian presented to the PM the new program after the foundation’s structural reforms and said they managed to implement the program of the whole year within the first semester. Coming to the recorded figures, he said export agreements worth 3.3 billion AMD have been signed through the DFA’s assistance. Four more international expos are expected to be held in autumn through the co-finance of the foundation. The talks on signing 20-25 agreements on exporting goods worth 800-850 million AMD are underway. The international business forums held in Abu Dhabi, Rome and Yerevan were ended by signing 15 concrete export and investment agreements: 10 million Euros will be invested in production of high technologies, 2 million USD in production of medical equipment, investments will be made also in energy and agriculture spheres, the export of ecologically clean food products from Armenia to the Arab states has launched, the necessary developments for export of medicines are underway.

Heads of the international cooperation, grant programs, marketing, post-investment service and programs departments at the DFA presented to the PM the upcoming programs based on sectoral directions. PM Karapetyan attached importance to the initiative of launching ambitious programs by the foundation with clear indicators and concrete expected results.



