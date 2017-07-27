Tigran Davtyan to remain Armenia’s permanent representative at WTO for another three years
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Davtyan will continue to serve in the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Armenia’s permanent representative, the Government told Armenpress.
According to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s decision, Davtyan’s term of office has been extended for three years.
Davtyan holds office at WTO since May 29, 2013.
