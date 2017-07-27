One arrested over murder of Armavir governor’s advisor

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the investigative operations carried out by the Investigative Department, the murder of advisor of Armavir’s governor Manuk Simonyan was revealed: one person has been arrested, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Earlier, on July 26, the rescue service of the emergency situations ministry was notified that a body of Manuk Simonyan has been found in the 15th km of the Armavir-Dalarik highway.

Several versions were proposed and checked during the large-scale investigative and search operations. As a result, factual data on the motives of the murder and the scope of the persons who committed the crime were obtained. One person has been arrested.

Taking into account the interests of the preliminary investigation, other details are not released at the moment.

Note: Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the court of law