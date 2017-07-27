Blogger Lapshin appeals to Azerbaijani justice ministry for extradition to Israel

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Attorney Edward Chernin met with Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin who is sentenced to three years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

“He expressed a wish to continue the imprisonment in Israel. For this purpose he has submitted an appeal to the head of the detention facility who will submit it to the justice ministry”, Chernin said.

On July 26 the attorney informed that Lapshin submitted an appeal for his extradition to Israel. The attorney said the blogger refused to appeal the court’s verdict.

Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin was sentenced to three years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, for visiting Artsakh. An illegitimate arrest warrant was issued by Baku, followed by the travel blogger’s arrest in Belarus and extradition to Baku, which sparked huge controversy and public discontent among scholars, journalists, human rights activists and politicians.