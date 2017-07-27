Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-07-17

YEREVAN, 27 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 478.73 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.18 drams to 561.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 8.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.94 drams to 629.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 98.18 drams to 19210.16 drams. Silver price up by 0.91 drams to 251.96 drams. Platinum price down by 93.25 drams to 14160.2 drams.