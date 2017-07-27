Majestic Gandzasar Monastery among top tourist destinations in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. As a unique architectural monument, the Gandzasar Monastery in Martakert, Artsakh is among the top tourist destinations of the country.

The 13th century monastery is located in the vicinity of Vank village. Restoration of the monastery was launched in the early 2000s, sponsored by the Russia-based Armenian entrepreneur Levon Hayrapetyan.

The monastery was consecrated during a celebration of Vardavar, and just a few days ago, on July 23, the 777th anniversary of the event was marked.

The monastery was one of the main targets of Azerbaijani troops during the Artsakh War, with numerous shelling impact traces visible on it to this day.

Archimandrite Sahak Shakaryan of Gandzasar says continuous restoration works are underway.

“We have plans to create a museum of bread culture here, in order to show the world what developments happened in the bread culture in Armenian plateau”, he said.

A book on the history of Gandzasar is available in 11 languages.

The matenadaran of Gandzasar is located in the vicinity of the monastery, which also bears the name of Mesrop Mashtots. The matenadaran is comprised from scientific and museum departments.

Manuscripts and books from early medieval times to the new period are stored here.