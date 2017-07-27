6th Pan-Armenian forum to enhance ties with Diaspora, says minister

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming Fatherland-Diaspora 6th Pan-Armenian Forum, due in September, will be the main platform for deepening and enhancing the relations with Diaspora, minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan said during a July 27 meeting with the delegation of Homenetmen – the pan-Armenian Diaspora organization devoted to sport and Scouting.

“This platform will enable to exchange various ideas, thoughts and non-standard proposals, which are very likely to become reality in the future”, the minister said.

“At the moment representatives from 67 countries have been included in the forum and this number will increase by September”, she said.

4 main issues will be discussed in the forum – Armenian security issues and regional matters, foreign policy issues, economic development and activities of the Armenian commercial network, and preservation of Armenian identity. The discussions will be chaired by the defense minister, foreign minister, the Vice Prime Minister, and the Diaspora minister respectively.

The forum will be held September 17-20.