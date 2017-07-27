Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July

Government allocates 202 million drams to Agriculture Development Foundation


YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Today, the government passed a decision during the Cabinet meeting which will provide the normal operations and implementation of functions of the Agriculture Development Foundation.

The government allocated 202 million drams to the Agriculture Development Fund from the reserve fund.

Minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan mentioned that the Foundation requires staff, office property and other resources for implementing its functions and normal operations.

 

 



