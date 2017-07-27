Specialized commission on preferential qualification for subsidies, subventions and grants programs to be formed

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government passed a decision which suggests to form a specialized commission on preferential qualification of subsidies, subventions and grant programs, define the rules of the commission’s activities. Finance minister Vardan Aramyan said the functions of the commission include to provide conclusions over preferential qualification of programs in terms of VAT taxation.

“According to the rules, programs in the IT, tourism, agriculture, science, education, energy and nature preservation branches can be qualified as preferential, which contribute to economic development”, Aramyan said.