No final decision over Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. No final decision exists over the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that the proposal regarding the meeting was brought forward by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
“The foreign ministers are working on this proposal, there is no final decision yet”, he said.
Speaking about Azerbaijan’s refusal to install ceasefire violation investigative mechanisms along the Armenian border and the Artsakh line of contact, Kocharyan said “Who’s shouting “catch the thief” the loudest? The thief himself. And only the thief benefits that no investigation happens”.
- Azerbaijani elite is outlining insidious, provocative steps – says Artsakh
- Over 350 lawsuits filed by Armenia in ECHR against Azerbaijan after April War
- Anti-Armenian sentiment has deep roots in Azerbaijan – Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh
say
- Azerbaijan opens heavy gunfire at Armenian bordering villages during Putin-Aliyev meeting
- Armenian Parliament Vice Speaker slams Latvia-Azerbaijan declaration as “unacceptable,
strange”