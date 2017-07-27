No final decision over Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. No final decision exists over the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that the proposal regarding the meeting was brought forward by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“The foreign ministers are working on this proposal, there is no final decision yet”, he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s refusal to install ceasefire violation investigative mechanisms along the Armenian border and the Artsakh line of contact, Kocharyan said “Who’s shouting “catch the thief” the loudest? The thief himself. And only the thief benefits that no investigation happens”.