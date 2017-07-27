Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July

Clerical Assembly approves locum tenens Bekchyan’s signature authority


YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. On July 26, the Church Assembly convened a session in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate, chaired by patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan.

The clerics unanimously approved the authority of the locum tenens’ signature.

 

 



