Liberalization of electric-energy market boosts cross-border trade, says minister

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting the government approved the program-timetable of liberalizing the electricity-energy market and development of interstate trade.

Ashot Manukyan, Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, mentioned that the country has adopted the liberal economy idea since its very independence, with all main markets being liberalized, and today, the only remaining market to be liberalized is the electric-energy market.

“First steps have already been done. In May the public services regulatory commission passed a decision on forming the free market operator, the computing center. Today, training for specialists is conducted jointly with the UNDP. The second step was approval of the system network rules by the commission, which came into force in July. Today’s decision is the third fundamental step, which approves the content and timetable of actions which must be guidelines in liberalizing the market and boosting cross-border trade of energy”, the minister said.

The program has been complied to international bounding requirements regarding interstate trade of electricity, which doesn’t contradict to Armenia’s commitments to the EEU.

The necessity for transition to the new market is associated with the domestic market’s demands, as well as for using the opportunities of cross-border trade.