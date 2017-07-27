LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-17

LONDON, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.38% to $1933.50, copper price up by 3.88% to $6270.50, lead price up by 2.82% to $2307.00, nickel price up by 3.59% to $9960.00, tin price up by 0.87% to $20350.00, zinc price up by 1.62% to $2810.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.74% to $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.