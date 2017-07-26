Armenia’s Defense Ministry gives tough response to joint statement of Azerbaijani defense and foreign ministries

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia completely denies the joint statement of the Azerbaijani defense and foreign ministries according to which on July 26 the Armenian Armed Forces’ units have shelled the Azerbaijani military posts, as well as civilian settlements, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The ministry’s announcement says:

“The Armenian Armed Forces have not carried out any action along the entire length of the border and they even didn’t fire any shot. Moreover, unlike Azerbaijan’s constant working style, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia never target civilian settlements, and the reports on shelling them are primitive disinformation or an information preparation attempt for further provocations of the Azerbaijani side.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry warns Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership that in case of any provocation the Armenian side will take tough counter measures and calls on to refrain from new adventurisms which can lead to unpredictable consequences for the entire region.

The best way to avoid the practice of empty accusations is the unconditional implementation of the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreement, the implementation of agreements reached at the Presidents level on increasing the capabilities of the team of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and installing investigative mechanisms for incidents”.