Kansas National Guard expresses readiness for long-term cooperation with Armenian defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on July 26 hosted the delegation led by Adjutant General of the Kansas National Guard, USA, commander of the National Guard, Major-General Lee Tafanelli, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation was accompanied by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Armenia Richard Mills.

During the meeting the results of ongoing programs within the frames of cooperation between the Armenian defense ministry and the Kansas National Guard were summed up.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan attached importance to the achievements reached as a result of steps taken aimed at assessing the Armenian subunits getting prepared to take part in military medicine and peacekeeping missions, as well as outlined the cooperation development prospects.

The American side expressed readiness to continue the cooperation at these directions with long-term programs format, and highlighted the need to organize military-medical service, training and education for personnel, provide consultation on rehabilitation programs and in other spheres.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.