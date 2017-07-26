Defense Minister holds meeting with Diplomatic School students

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on July 26 held a meeting with the students of the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Minister presented the current developments of international military mutual partnership, as well as the ongoing joint programs with the member states of the CSTO and NATO.

During the meeting Vigen Sargsyan answered to questions of the DS students and expressed confidence that they will invest their entire professional potential on ensuring Armenia’s further progress in international arena.