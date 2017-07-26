Inter-agency commission discusses security issues of bordering communities at defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The fourth session of the inter-agency commission established for solving issues subject to coordination in the bordering communities was held at the defense ministry on July 26 chaired by Chairman of the commission, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The representatives of respective ministries presented reports on implementation process of instructions given for implementation of investment programs in bordering communities, construction of barriers in front of schools and kindergartens, shelters aimed at hiding from shelling, providing weapons to residents in case of escalation of the situation, improvement of roads taking to agricultural lands and other issues. The heads of the communities in their turn presented their observations and proposals.

The session was attended also by representatives of international partner organizations and NGOs which carried our programs in these communities over the recent years. They also presented their proposals.

The session also focused on discussing security issues of bordering communities.