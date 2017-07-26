Armenia to have roadmap for sustainable development goals

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan on July 26 received the high-ranking delegation for support to integration, promotion of Sustainable Development Goals of the UNDP Policy and Program Support Office and the policy development, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to forming disaster-resistant and trained societies and communities were discussed.

The main tasks of the mission are to assist development of roadmap for sustainable development goals in Armenia based on which the forms and ways of implementing the goals will be selected in the context of Armenia’s new prospective development strategic programs and other sectoral strategies. The roadmap will define the coordination priorities, the necessary data and mechanisms and institutional and sectoral management issues. The mission also aims to guide the UN development program at the local level in the process of forming resistant and sustainable developing communities.

In his remarks Minister Tonoyan highlighted the issue of increasing the country’s resistance level, stating that resistant society is the guarantee of sustainable development of all directions of the economy.

While working in Armenia the mission will try to contribute to strengthening public awareness level, capacities, as well as will transfer its experience and lessons learned to the concerned sides.