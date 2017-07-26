Blogger Alexander Lapshin submits appeal for his extradition to Israel

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is sentenced to three years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, has submitted an appeal with a request to be extradited to Israel, his attorney Edward Chernin told TASS.

“Today I met with Lapshin. He submitted an appeal for his extradition to Israel”, Chernin said, adding that the blogger refused to file an appeal against the court’s verdict. “Lapshin thanked the Russian Embassy for assisting on his extradition if he wishes, however, he wants to move to Israel, and for that purpose he sent a respective appeal”, the attorney said.

Chernin informed that now the Israeli side must take an action, and in case of positive response Israel must officially apply to Azerbaijan’s justice ministry. According to procedure, the next step will take place in the court: the court will decide to extradite the blogger or not.

Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin was sentenced to three years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, for visiting Artsakh. An illegitimate arrest warrant was issued by Baku, followed by the travel blogger’s arrest in Belarus and extradition to Baku, which sparked huge controversy and public discontent among scholars, journalists, human rights activists and politicians.