Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-07-17

YEREVAN, 26 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 478.76 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.04 drams to 556.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.99 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 623.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 20.53 drams to 19308.34 drams. Silver price down by 2.96 drams to 251.05 drams. Platinum price down by 171.42 drams to 14253.45 drams.