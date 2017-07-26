Agriculture Minister hosts Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Ignati Arakelyan on July 26 hosted the delegation led by Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi who arrived in Armenia on official visit, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Agriculture Minister attached importance to the need to intensify the cooperation between the two states at various directions in agriculture field, stating that the Israeli experience in the agriculture field, mainly in terms of use of water resources, can be instructive for Armenia.

“We are always open for cooperation and are ready to discuss all proposals which will boost the bilateral cooperation in agriculture field, as well as are ready to assist strengthening and promoting ties between the business circles”, Ignati Arakelyan said.

In his turn the Israeli Minister attached importance to boosting the partnership between the two countries, by putting an emphasis on attracting the private sector and taking practical steps on that path. According to him, agriculture is perhaps the “most natural” field of mutual partnership between Armenia and Israel.

The guests informed that the Government of Israel plans to implement new programs in Armenia. In particular, the Israeli businessmen are interested in establishing a milk processing factory in Armenia, as well as holding long-term trainings for students of the Armenian National Agrarian University to introduce them on Israeli agricultural experience and install the latest technologies in Armenia.

Tzachi Hanegbi invited the Armenian Minister to visit Israel to attend Watertech and Agritech international agricultural exhibitions.

In his turn the Armenian Minister asked his Israeli counterpart to convey the invitation to take part in the ArmProdexpo annual specialized exhibition which will be held in Yerevan in October.