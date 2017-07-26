Syrian-Armenian businessmen visit diaspora ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan on July 26 received Chairman of the Union of Syrian-Armenians NGO Nerses Kivo and organization’s member Hrayr Mkrtchyan, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation of Syrian-Armenian businessmen recently participated in the first forum of the ‘Syrian international business association’ in the French city of Marseille with the assistance of the World Bank group and GIZ. Nerses Kivo shared his impressions from the forum, as well as talked about the results and prospects.

The Diaspora Minister attached importance to the readiness of the businessmen to invest their opportunities in Armenia by taking part in the Fatherland’s development process. Other issues relating to implementing business programs were also discussed.

The activity and issues of the Union of Syrian-Armenians NGO were also touched upon. The guests expressed readiness to closely cooperate with the ministry and actively take part in the ministry programs.