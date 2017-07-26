Armenia’s Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on July 26 hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated the current level of relations with friendly Argentina.

In the context of expanding the inter-parliamentary ties, the Speaker of the Parliament attached importance to the productive cooperation of the parliaments and the friendship groups, as well as mutual visits between the two countries. Ara Babloyan said Armenia-Argentina friendship group is already formed at the parliament which will be chaired by Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov.

Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated Argentina’s official stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement which is in accordance with the stance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, adding that Armenia sees the settlement of the conflict exclusively through peaceful negotiations.

In his turn the Argentine Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and congratulated Ara Babloyan on his election as the Parliament’s Speaker. He expressed hope the traditional friendly relations between the two countries will further expand.

During the meeting the two officials discussed issues relating to the meetings and cooperation of the delegations of the two states within the frames of the Inter-parliamentary union assembly to be held in St. Petersburg in October.

The sides attached importance to the role and contribution of the Armenian community on developing the Armenian-Argentine ties.

The opportunities to constantly develop the relations between Armenia and Argentina and expand mutually beneficial partnership at various spheres were touched upon at the meeting.