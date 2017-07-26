Azerbaijani elite is outlining insidious, provocative steps – says Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is taking insidious and provocative steps. The disinformation it spreads on Artsakhi ceasefire violations proves this”, Davit Babayan, the spokesman of Artsakh’s president told ARMENPRESS, commenting on Azerbaijan’s recent statement claiming that Artsakh has violated the ceasefire regime.

“Essentially, Azerbaijan’s elite is outlining insidious and provocative steps. That’s why they initially work in the information field, prepare grounds by claiming that Armenians have violated the ceasefire regime, and they are the ones who open fire. During the latest Putin-Aliyev meeting, the stance that the issue must be solved through a peaceful way was clearly reaffirmed. That’s why, Azerbaijan is trying to make provocations to calm down its own ignored dignity to some extent, understanding that the international community opposes military operations, and also understanding that it is unable to settle the issue by force”, he said.

Davit Babayan, and Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, said the situation in the Artsakh line of contact, as well as in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is generally calm.