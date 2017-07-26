Armenian Prime Minister, Israeli regional co-op minister discuss economic cooperation development

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting today with Israel’s minister of regional cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

During the meeting the PM mentioned that Armenia is interested in developing cooperation with Israel, especially in boosting economic ties.

The PM found the Armenia-Israel direct flights operation to be a positive development.

The Israeli minister emphasized his country’s willingness to enhance relations with Armenia and mentioned that the purpose of his visit is to discover opportunities of mutually beneficial partnership through discussions with Armenian partners in the economic, IT, tourism, trade and agriculture branches.

The PM presented the ongoing reforms in Armenia. Karapetyan highlighted exchange of experience and implementation of investment programs with Israel in the spheres of IT, agriculture, public administration, digitization, healthcare and science.

Tzachi Hanegbi agreed that numerous opportunities exist for developing the cooperation between Israel and Armenia, and the Israeli government is ready to cooperate with the Armenian government.