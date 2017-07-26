Armenia’s energy market liberalized

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Active works have been done in Armenia’s energy sector in the first half of 2017, Hayk Harutyunyan, the deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources told a press conference on July 26.

The deputy minister mentioned that they have submitted the program-timetable of the market liberalization of the electricity-energy system of Armenia and development of interstate trade to the government.

“Under this program, it is planned to transition to a new liberal model of markets, the purpose of which is making the domestic market more efficient and contribute to exports. At the same time we submitted the bill on amending the energy, licensing and domestic duty laws”, Harutyunyan said.

He said they have designed the bill on de-commissioning the first power unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Station.

“Let me clarify here that this is the first power unit which isn’t used. For the second power unit, we have already submitted the bill on confirming the investment plan of extension of operational period and actions which stem from it. This clarifies the investment project, which was subject to changes as result of the first phase of studies. We conducted two planned repairs, with the second being completed in early July of this year. Everything is proceeding as expected”, he said.

This year, the ministry also designed the government’s bill on approving the safe management strategy of radioactive waste and used nuclear fuel. The ministry will present details after the bill is approved.

Harutyunyan said active works were done in non-gasified communities for seeking an alternative power supply and calculating costs.

“Now we clearly know what resources are required for installing the solar boilers and solar panels in all communities which don’t have gas supply. We are currently negotiating with the donors, the government, in order to introduce an accurate and efficient financial tool to solve this issue”, he said.