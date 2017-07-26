Armenia Marriott announces special offer for weddings

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Marriot hotel has announced a new special offer for weddings.

“Celebrate your wedding with Marriott Armenia and get special benefits.

Plan your special day in one of our outlets and receive a voucher of 30.000 AMD to celebrate your wedding anniversary at Marriott Armenia, a 20% discount on all orders above the gift price and a one night complimentary stay including breakfast.

Moreover, you will get a 20% discount for celebrating the first child’s baptism in one of our outlets. The offer is valid until the end of 2017”, the hotel’s offer said.