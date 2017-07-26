Armenian apricot exports grow on unprecedented scale

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. As of July 26, 2017, 65,000 tons of fruits and vegetables were exported from Armenia, deputy minister of agriculture Robert Makaryan told a press conference.

“This year, 26,000 tons of apricots have already been exported, last year the figure was 19,900 tons. We haven’t had this kind of an indicator during the past 7 years. Apricot exports are underway, because stocked apricots are still available in refrigerators. Strawberry exports amounted 2500 tons, a two-time increase compared to last year. 5400 tons of potatoes were exported, which is three times more than last year. The main exports destinations are Russia, Georgia, UAE, Belarus and Ukraine”, he said.

Makaryan said reprocessing companies have recorded nearly 67% increase in fruit and vegetable processing.