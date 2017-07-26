Artsakh offers unique tourism experience

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The palace complex of Melik Yegan is located in the very center of the former fortress-town Togh, dating back to the 19th century.

The location is a historic-cultural reserve, where the excavation discoveries of the palace are exhibited.

The structure is unique because it is the only surviving principality (melikdom) of Artsakh’s five ancient melikdoms.

Approximately 800 people live in Togh village now, where there are three churches, a kindergarten, a school with 150 students, as well as an arts school, where children from nearby villages study music, arts and dance.

According to a local guide, Ruzanna Khachatryan, the tourism season begins from May and lasts until September-October, however the village doesn’t have nor a hotel neither guest homes.

She said the tourism officials mull over developing ecotourism.

Very soon, on September 16th, the 4th Wine Festival of Artsakh will be held in the territory of the fortress. The event is included in tour packages, according to Artak Grigoryan, the tourism official of Artsakh’s economy ministry.

The village is famous for its Kataro Wine, which is considered to be a local trademark.

Kataro offers white, red and Rose wines. The production is exported to Spain, Czech Republic, Russia, USA, England, Baltic countries, and soon supplies to Canada will also be launched.