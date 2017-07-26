Israel willing to develop friendly relations with Armenia, says minister Tzachi Hanegbi

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on July 25 with Israel’s minister of regional cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian FM welcomed the Israeli minister and highlighted the latter’s visit to the country, emphasizing that the relations of Armenian and Israeli peoples have deep historic roots, which is a good foundation for developing intergovernmental cooperation.

Minister Hanegbi thanked for the invitation and warm reception and mentioned that Israel is willing to develop the friendly relations with Armenia, which is the main message of his visit.

The sides comprehensively discussed various issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as pressing regional and international issues.

The ministers were pleased to note the activation of the Armenian-Israeli social level interactions, emphasizing that they contribute to strengthening the intergovernmental relations.

The sides highlighted the expansion of the legal-contractual field, holding consultations between the foreign ministries, deepening of partnership in international organizations, and boosting inter-parliamentary exchanges.

The agenda of the talks included actions for boosting commercial ties, and the complete use of the tourism potential.

Issues related to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of culture, science and education were discussed.

The Israeli minister presented his country’s stance over regional development.

At the request of the Israeli official, minister Nalbandian touched upon the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries for creating necessary conditions for advancing the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict.

After the meeting, the ceremonial signing of documents was held, where the ministers signed the agreement on lifting visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, the convention on excluding double taxation of property and income.

Armenia’s culture minister Armen Amiryan and the Israeli minister signed the agreement on cooperation in the sectors of culture, education, science, sports and youth for 2017-2020.