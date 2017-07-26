LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-17

LONDON, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1926.11, copper price stood at $6036.14, lead price stood at $2243.66, nickel price stood at $9615.05, tin price stood at $20175.32, zinc price stood at $2765.24, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.