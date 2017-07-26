LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-17
LONDON, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1926.11, copper price stood at $6036.14, lead price stood at $2243.66, nickel price stood at $9615.05, tin price stood at $20175.32, zinc price stood at $2765.24, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 12:00 Armenian apricot exports grow on unprecedented scale
- 11:28 Turkey’s membership to EU is impossible, says Austrian PM
- 11:03 PM Karapetyan visits National Gallery, History Museum
- 10:40 Artsakh offers unique tourism experience
- 10:08 Israel willing to develop friendly relations with Armenia, says minister Tzachi Hanegbi
- 09:56 Governor’s advisor found dead
- 09:31 US stocks up - 25-07-17
- 09:31 European Stocks - 25-07-17
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-17
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-07-17
- 09:21 Oil Prices Up - 25-07-17
- 07.25-21:53 Russia ready to organize meeting between leaders of Palestine and Israel
- 07.25-21:20 Electricity market liberalization action plan-timetable submitted for Government’s discussion
- 07.25-20:41 “Tashir Capital” intends to put into pledge ENA’s 69.9% to obtain credit funds
- 07.25-19:48 EAEU, Chile discuss signing free trade zone agreement
- 07.25-19:35 US Ambassador welcomes Armenian justice ministry’s achievements
- 07.25-19:22 Parliament Speaker Babloyan pays working visit to Gegharkunik province
- 07.25-18:23 Prosecutor General introduces newly appointed prosecutors
- 07.25-17:36 Argentine-Armenian lawyer visits Diaspora Ministry
- 07.25-16:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-07-17
- 07.25-16:53 Asian Stocks - 25-07-17
- 07.25-16:36 Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia
- 07.25-16:17 Defense Minister hosts over 200 participants of ‘Ari Tun’ program
- 07.25-16:16 Foreign tour companies interested in barbecue festival to be held in Akhtala
- 07.25-16:11 Artsakh denies Azerbaijani UAV report
- 07.25-15:58 Sevan Startup Summit 2017 kicks off
- 07.25-15:18 Advisor of Armavir Governor goes missing
- 07.25-15:02 Israel’s minister of regional cooperation to visit Armenia
- 07.25-14:28 President Sargsyan extends condolences over artist Vera Hakobyan’s death
- 07.25-14:09 Over 350 lawsuits filed by Armenia in ECHR against Azerbaijan after April War
- 07.25-13:34 Ukraine national bank issues commemorative coin on Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
- 07.25-13:26 Anti-Armenian sentiment has deep roots in Azerbaijan – Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh say
- 07.25-12:53 ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece
- 07.25-11:40 Deputy FM meets with UNDP delegation
- 07.25-11:11 Turkish parliament debates bill banning “genocide” term
16:51, 07.20.2017
Viewed 6823 times Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall
15:28, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3572 times Armenian village kindergarten under Azerbaijani gunfire, Baku continues deliberate targeting of civilians
16:18, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3102 times Putin calls Azerbaijani President Aliyev “a problem”
12:10, 07.19.2017
Viewed 2563 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan visits Armenian Homenetmen LA, meets youth and NBA star Carmelo Anthony
12:53, 07.25.2017
Viewed 2516 times ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece