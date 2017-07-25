Electricity market liberalization action plan-timetable submitted for Government’s discussion

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The electricity market liberalization and inter-state trade development action plan-timetable of the energy system of Armenia has been submitted for the Government’s discussion, reports Armenpress.

The issue is included in the Government’s July 27 session agenda.

The action plan has been harmonized with the requirements of the international obligations relating to interstate trade in energy field which doesn’t contradict to obligations assumed by Armenia within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The adoption of the action plan will enable to develop interstate trade in the field and will promote broader competitiveness.

According to explanation, the necessity to switch to new, modern electricity market in Armenia is linked with the needs of domestic market, as well as it is important in terms of using cross-border trade opportunities. The cross-border trade will provide mutually beneficial opportunities and will contribute to improving the effectiveness of the domestic market.