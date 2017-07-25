EAEU, Chile discuss signing free trade zone agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Veronika Nikishina - Minister for Trade at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Paulina Nazal - Deputy Minister of Commerce of Chile, discussed the opportunities to develop commercial cooperation, as well as sign free trade zone deal between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Chile, the EEC press service told Armenpress.

The meeting was held in Moscow on July 25.

The sides highlighted Chile’s active stance on signing the agreement on free trade zone. Currently the country has 28 similar agreements.

Based on the meeting results agreement was reached to continue the mutual partnership on wide range of issues, as well as on assessing the possibility to create free trade zone.