US Ambassador welcomes Armenian justice ministry’s achievements

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan on July 25 hosted US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of legislative issues of bilateral interest.

The Minister introduced the Ambassador on the process of installation of e-governance tools in several fields of the justice ministry, in particular, the ongoing works on digitization of judicial archive, installation of e-apostille, e-notariat systems.

At the request of the Ambassador, the Justice Minister touched upon several issues concerning new anti-corruption policy, as well as the efforts made on this path and the expected results.

At the end of the meeting Ambassador Richard Mills said the justice system supporting the needs of people is the vital part of independent democracy. He welcomed the ministry’s achievements in this process and expressed readiness for further cooperation.