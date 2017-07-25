Argentine-Armenian lawyer visits Diaspora Ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan on July 25 hosted Argentine-Armenian lawyer, legal advisor at the Cordoba Government and Security Ministry Juan Pablo Simonian, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, Diaspora Minister Hakobyan attached importance to his activities. Speaking about the need to boost investments in Armenia, the Minister said: “It is important to have a strong economy to empower Armenia, as well as it is important for Armenians worldwide to unite over pan-Armenian priorities”. Hranush Hakobyan said it is necessary to strengthen ties with the Fatherland for maintenance of the identity, as well as to actively take part in the Ministry’s programs.

Juan Pablo Simonian thanked for the warm reception, presented the latest novelties, achievements and programs of the Armenian community and expressed readiness to closely cooperate with the Ministry and take part in its programs.