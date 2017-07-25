Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong on July 25, press service of the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

Highlighting the high level of Armenian-Chinese relations, Mayor Margaryan attached importance to the role of the China’s Ambassador to Armenia, and the Armenian Ambassador to China.

By attaching specific importance to expanding the mutual partnership framework between Yerevan and Beijing, the Mayor assured that the Yerevan Municipality is open and ready to establish partnering ties with other Chinese cities.

In his turn, the Chinese Ambassador congratulated Taron Margaryan on his re-election as Yerevan Mayor and thanked him for the assistance provided on issues concerning the construction of the new complex of the Embassy. The Ambassador proposed to establish a mutually beneficial partnership with Qingdao city, one of the most powerful industrial centers of China. Tian Erlong added that the visit of the delegation from Qingdao city to Yerevan is expected in late August which can be a great chance to form bilateral ties.

Mayor Margaryan welcomed the Ambassador’s proposal and stated that the delegation’s visit will enable to more thoroughly discuss the directions and circles of mutually beneficial partnership.