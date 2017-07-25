Foreign tour companies interested in barbecue festival to be held in Akhtala

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The 9th international Barbecue festival will be held in Akhtala on August 20, Sedrak Mamulyan - Chairman of “Preservation and Development of Armenian Culinary Traditions” NGO, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said this year, in addition to Armenian tour agencies, foreign tour companies as well are interested in the festival.

“This year’s festival will be more interesting and informative and will differ like the previous ones. We will have teams from different places, Georgia, as well as Russia have always participated in the festival. We will also have 30 pavilions, a visit from Australia is expected, here a film will be shot which will have an episode from the barbecue festival. We will host Istanbul-based Armenian signer Sibil”, Sedrak Mamulyan said, adding that this year the festival will be held in Akhtala’s stadium, rather than in the church due to high number of participants and visitors.

Mekhak Apresyan – First Vice President of the State Tourism Committee, said the festival has already become an event not only in Armenia but also in international platform.

“It’s very important that tourists arrive in Armenia to take part in this festival, tour companies include the festival in their packages. Moreover, a tourist personally visiting Armenia stays and participates in the festival”, Apresyan said.

Quite experienced teams from Austria, Lithuania, Russia will take part in the competition within the frames of the festival. They will cook fish, chicken, beef, pork barbecue, as well as desserts.