Israel’s minister of regional cooperation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Israel’s minister of regional cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi will arrive in Armenia on July 25 on a three-day official visit.

The Israeli minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, and Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan.

On July 25, FM Nalbandian and minister Hanegbi will hold talks.

The Israeli minister will also have meetings with the minister of transportation, communication and IT, and the minister of agriculture.

During the visit, minister Hanegbi will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay homage to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.